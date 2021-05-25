Yikes: Walmart Receives Backlash After Shoppers Received An E-mail Blast With The N-Word In It!
Walmart shoppers received an e-mail with “Welcome To Walmart, N-word!” written in the heading. several shoppers screenshotted the racist greeting, with many asserting that it was sent to their private email that doesn’t receive spam. Some people assumed it was a phtoshopped hoax, but countless Walmart shoppers took to Twitter with screenshots of the email they received while slamming Walmart for allowing this to be sent to their customers.
