Tommy Fury Confronts Jake Paul Backstage After His Fight! "You Need To Stop Running My Friend!"
Fury was the first bout on the main card, and he underwhelmed in beating Taylor, Paul's sparring partner, and undersized MMA fighter, via unanimous decision. Paul held up his end of the bargain in the main event, beating Woodley via split decision. After the card had concluded, Fury was backstage when Paul came through the hallway. They got in each other's faces, and immediately security intervened while Paul and Fury exchanged words about the performance of the other. Posted By Persist
