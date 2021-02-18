Hold Up: Beverly Hills Sgt. Accused Of Playing Copyrighted Music While Being Filmed To Block Social Media Exposure!

Activist Sennett Devermont shares videos on Instagram each time he has an encounter with officers and his most recent encounter with Beverly Hills police officers, which ended in a sergeant turning on music, caused free speech concerns about if that is a tactic to stop people from filming police encounters. Instagram is one of such platforms that has a piracy rule in place, preventing certain videos from being shared on the site. Posted By Persist

