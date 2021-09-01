New Jersey Stripper Charged For Selling 250 Fake Vaccine Cards On Instagram... Making Over $10,000 A Week!

A New Jersey stripper was exposed on Tuesday as the alleged mastermind of a scheme to sell phony vaccination cards through social media – but an internet sleuth already exposed her sick scam to his 2 million viewers on TikTok.



Jasmine Clifford, 31, of Lyndhurst, sold fake Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards for $200 apiece and entry into the legitimate New York database for another $250, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.



But TikTok user Michael, using the handle @TizzyEnt, blew the case wide open last week, outlining the COVID scam in a now-viral post.



“I’m glad to see that action was taken,” Michael told The Post on Tuesday about the bust.



“If nothing else, it could scare her into stopping. This is a public health issue, my friend last week died of COVID and it’s not the first person I know.”



The 45-year-old TikToker, who lives in Florida, asked that his last name not be published due to death threats over his videos.