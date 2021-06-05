They Were Not Playing: That Time Mexican Military Forces Used A Helicopter Gunship To Take Out A Cartel Leader And His Crew!
In 2017 an alleged regional leader of the BeltrÃ¡n Leyva Cartel and 11 accomplices were killed in clashes with Mexican military forces who poured gunfire into a house from a helicopter-mounted machine gun. Juan Francisco Patron Sanchez headed the cartels operations in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit and in the southern part of Jalisco state. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS