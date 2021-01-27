Sheesh: Sniper Takes Out Armed Father Who Took Baby Hostage!
A police officer fatally shot an armed Arizona man who was holding his own baby hostage in a heart-stopping incident captured on body camera and in frantic 911 calls. When the suspect, later identified as Paul Bolden, ran off with his baby, his desperate wife then called the police. When cops got there a minute later, Bolden opened fire. More officers arrived on the scene, and when the suspect pointed his gun at the infant, a police sniper lined up his shot and fired, striking and killing Bolden. Posted By Persist
