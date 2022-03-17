23-Year-Old Russian Model Who Dissed Putin On Social Media... Found Dead 1 Month Later In A Suitcase!

"The corpse of a Russian model has been found stashed in a suitcase more than a year after she went missing following her criticism of Vladimir Putin. Gretta Vedler, 23, was killed a month after she posted on social media calling Putin a “psychopath” and forecasting his drive to “enhance the integrity of Russia " would end in tears. Her “jealous” ex-boyfriend Dmitry Korovin, 23, has confessed more than a year later to strangling her to death after a row over money in Moscow unrelated to her political views and analysis of Putin’s mind and motives. He told interrogators that he slept in a hotel room for three nights with her corpse which he put in a newly-bought suitcase. Then he drove her body 300 miles to Lipetsk region and left it in the boot of a car for more than a year. He kept posting pictures and messages on the model’s social media, to make friends believe she was still alive, he told detectives. A male friend called Evgeniy Foster - a blogger in Kharkiv, the Ukrainian city blitzed by Russian forces - became suspicious found a friend in Moscow to file a missing person case, triggering a search which eventually located her body. A video from Russia’s Investigative Committee shows Korovin allegedly demonstrating how he killed the model, and making a full confession." - Mirror.co.uk
Posted by Thrillz

