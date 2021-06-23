Mountain Biker Gets The Bejesus Scared Out Of Him When A Bear Cub Runs Up To Him!
"We were biking down the Skyline trail at Snowshoe Bike Park Sunday morning, 6/20, and saw the bear cubs off to the right of the trail before one ran out in alongside me. We looked out for the momma bear but didnât see her around and kept moving. There were 2 other bikers behind me. There had been many recent bear sightings in this area." Posted By Ghost
