Indiana Teen Sentenced To 100 Years In Prison For Murdering 2 Young Siblings!
Nicklas Kedrowitz has been sentenced to 100 years behind bars. He was 13 when he murdered his 23-month-old sister, Desiree McCartney and his 11-month-old brother, Nathaniel Ritz. The two murders happened in May and June of 2017, only 81 days apart. Following a three hour sentencing hearing, Kedrowitz was sentenced to 50 years for both counts of murder. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS