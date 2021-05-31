Wait A Minute: Black Woman Gets Fined $385 By Police After A Karen Reported Her For Talking To Loud On The Phone!

A Black woman from Michigan was issued with a $385 fine by police, after she was âtalking too loudâ on her phone. Diamond Robinson, who was handed the ticket following a complaint from a neighbor, claims she was targeted because she is Black. When reporters tried approaching the neighbor for a comment, she simply said that the $385 fine âspeaks for itselfâ. Posted By Persist

