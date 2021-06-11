Geelxo - 6300 Freestyle [Unsigned Artist]

Lead single for the EP "6300 Fiend" Out Now
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/geelxo/6300-fiend

Geelxo - 6300 Freestyle (Official Music Video)

Mixed & Engineered By: Geelxo
Recorded By: Geelxo

Geelxo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geelxo

Video Credits:

Shot By: @HonchoMadeIt_
Directed By: @Geelxo @HonchoMadeIt_
Edits By: @HonchoMadeIt_

