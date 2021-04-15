Brother Of Woman Who Died From Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Urges People To Get Vaccinated! "I Don't Want Her Story To Inhibit Others"

Six days after receiving the single-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 45-year-old Diana Carroll began feeling ill and was admitted to the hospital with a severe headache, her brother said on Facebook. Carroll died after suffering a stroke caused by the vaccine however he urges people to get vaccinated regardless as this was a rare incident. Posted By Persist

