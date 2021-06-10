Meanwhile In California: Shoplifter Gets Attacked By Employees & Kicked In The Face By A Police Officer!
Glendale Police have launched an investigation into the recent arrest of a young man suspected of shoplifting where a police officer is seen on video kicking the man in the face as he was on the ground. Three employees in plain clothes strike the man several times as he was on the ground. As the three were struggling to contain the man, a uniformed police officer appears in the frame of the video and kicks the suspect in the face, before putting his weight on the man to help pin him down. Posted By Persist
