Nigel Donovan - Cash [Label Submitted]
Nigel Donovan is a Detroit native living and creating in Los Angeles, CA. His first summer release âCashâ is an incredible sign of what is to come from the artist in the coming months as he rolls out a slew of new singles and projects.
Spotify Link -
https://open.spotify.com/track/428nTolwTT6hobBj9K51Se?si=4DnsSRr5ThiV2hnu3-7x6A&dl_branch=1
