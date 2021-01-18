How Quentin Tarantino Shoots A Film At 3 Different Budget Levels: $1M, $8M And $95M!
Quentin Tarrantino is a globally recognised director known for his uniquely stylised directorial traits, which are easily identifiable throughout his filmography. In this video break down the funding process and his approach to shooting Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, to identify the similarities and differences between the three films. Posted By Ghost
