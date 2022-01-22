Chantel - Henny Brina [Unsigned Artist]
Chantel Comes Through With A HOT Video For Her Latest Single ‘Henny Brina’
Phenomenon Hollywood Choreographer / performer Chantel Heath, whose works have been featured on FOX’s ‘So you think you can dance’ and ‘Empire’ now releasing her new music video ‘Henny Brina ‘ available on all major platforms.
A Fashion Forward visual mix with complex dance styles and sassy lyrics.
Debbie Allen/Actress known for Grey’s Anatomy & Fame stated “There is no one comparable to Chantel Heath and her commitment and creativity”.
Dave Scott/Celebrity Choreographer, Stomp the Yard & You Got Served. Quote, “Chantel’s movement itself is from outer space! Her lyrics are from the darkside of the moon! Big up to my fellow alien! I’m HERE FOR THERIDE".
Song Produced/Written by: MODULA (Day Underscore, Lamar “Lax” Alexander & HDQTRS) & Chantel Heath
Creative Director Chantel Heath
Director Ashley Eberbach
Wardrobe provided by #Ivanbittonstylehouse
Follow Chantel on social media!
Instagram: @Chocahontas187
Twitter: @Chocahontas187
TikTok: @Chocahontas187
YouTube: Chantel Heath
