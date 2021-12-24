SMH: Miami Real Estate Agent Turned Serial Killer Targeted Homeless People!
A South Florida real estate agent may be responsible for the killing of two homeless men and the shooting of a third. Willy Suarez Maceo is a licensed real estate broker, Century 21 lists him as working in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay. State records show that he obtained his real estate license on June 13, 2018. Posted By Persist
