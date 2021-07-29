GSO Phat Feat. Boosie Badazz - Diddy Bop [Cash Money Records/7 Kings Entertainment Submitted]

BROKEN? 2,920 views

Cash Money Records/7 Kings Entertainment presents artist GSO Phat. GSO Phat linked up with the Baton Rouge, Louisiana legend Boosie Badazz to drop the official music video "Diddy Bop". You can check out the release "Diddy Bop" now on all digital platforms to stream, and download. Be on the lookout for more to come from Cash Money Records/7 Kings Entertainment artist GSO Phat.

GSO Phat
https://linktr.ee/gsophat
https://twitter.com/gso_phat
https://www.instagram.com/gso.phat
https://www.instagram.com/7kingsent
https://open.spotify.com/track/67qqzTPN2YtMAm42Ma5c0K?si=82ec79132c544f60

