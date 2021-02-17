Computer Programmer Disappears After CCTV Footage Shows Him Entering Apartment But Never Leaving!
Police in San Francisco have launched a search for a 50-year-old man who vanished after entering his Mission District apartment. CCTV footage taken from the hallway of the apartment building on January 8 showed Chris Woitel entering the front door and making his way to his apartment while holding a bottle of wine. Woitel’s family said they spoke to him the following day, but they have not heard from him since and there is no footage of him leaving the building. The family also hired a private investigator to do some digging of their own. The investigator concluded that an acquaintance of Woitel was involved in the disappearance, though his family continue to wonder about his whereabouts.
