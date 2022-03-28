5 People Have Been Killed In A Wild Crash On Pennsylvania Interstate During A Snow Squall! (Footage Of The Pileup)

"Schuykill County reported that at least five people have been killed following a massive pileup in eastern Pennsylvania. The crash occurred while white-out conditions were present from a snow squall on Monday morning. The pileup was first reported on the northbound lane of the highway in Schuylkill County shortly after 11 a.m. EDT by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Officials then shut down all travel on both northbound and southbound lanes. The section of Interstate 81 in east-central Pennsylvania in that area was shut down following the major pileup that occurred. The crash occurred near exit 116, which is located east of the Schuylkill County Airport. About 50-60 vehicles were involved in the crash, and multiple injuries being reported, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The police are unable to confirm fatalities at this time." - Accuweather

Footage credit by Mike Moye

Posted by Thrillz