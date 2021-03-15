Phoenix Police Officer Carries Mall Shooting Victim On His Shoulder To Get Medical Attention!
An officer runs toward the shooting where they find a victim. He picks up the injured man, throws him over his shoulder and carries him outside the mall to get medical attention. The man asks the officer if "he is going to die?" The officer responds by saying no and reassures him while they wait for help. The injured man was later taken to the hospital and is recovering. Posted By Persist
