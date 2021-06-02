He's Not Having It: Florida Governor Signs Bill Banning Transgender Women In School Sports! "We're Going Based Off Biology Not Ideology"
This week Florida joined a growing number of Republican-led states who are banning transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity â a move that drew immediate backlash from advocates as "hate-driven." Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS