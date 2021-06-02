He's Not Having It: Florida Governor Signs Bill Banning Transgender Women In School Sports! "We're Going Based Off Biology Not Ideology"

This week Florida joined a growing number of Republican-led states who are banning transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity â a move that drew immediate backlash from advocates as "hate-driven." Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act". Posted By Persist

