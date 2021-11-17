Young Dolph Fatally Shot In Memphis, TN!
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three independent law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX13 that rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.
Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened, Makeda's Butter Cookies, told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph, 36, walked into the store to buy cookies. Someone then drove up and then shot and killed him around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the bakery in South Memphis.
