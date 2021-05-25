Damn, Was It That Deep? Maserati Driver Opens Fire At A Woman For Cutting Him Off!
Police have released additional video in connection with a shooting that left a lady injured and officials on the hunt for a two-door Maserati.
A guy hops out of the Maserati and fires at the sedan as it starts driving in the footage. The driver, a female adult, pulled over on Eastern Avenue and dialed 911. According to authorities, she suffered non-life threatening wounds. Posted by JR
