4 Men Charged In Overdose Death Of Actor Michael K. Williams!
Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Michael K. Williams. The actor – who was known for playing the role of Omar Little on the HBO drama series ‘The Wire’ – died from a drugs overdose in September 2021 at the age of 54 and four men accused of being part of a drug-trafficking crew in Brooklyn have been charged with narcotics conspiracy involving the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin. Posted By Persist
