SMH: Florida Man Accused Of Killing Neighbor Because His Cat Wandered Into His Property!
Florida man is accused of killing his neighbor in a dispute over a cat that wandered into his yard. Clifford Anthony Bliss Jr., 58, became angry when the cat went into his yard, he went to his neighbor’s home in Umatilla and threatened to shoot the cat. James Arland Taylor Jr., 41, asked him not to shoot the cat, he was shot at least once in the chest. Bliss was arrested without incident. He is charged with second-degree murder and was being held without bond in the Marion County Jail. Posted By Persist
