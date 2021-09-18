Fugazi Alert.. Lil Baby Airs Out Rafaello & Co For Allegedly Selling Him A Fake Patek Philippe Nautilus!

Lil Baby took to social media once FakeWatchBuster made a post claiming the rapper's watch was not authentic. Gabriel Jacobs from the famous jewelry brand Rafaello & Co responded on social media saying, "we didn’t do our homework on the watch, and we take full responsibility for that. But it didn’t happen intentionally, and he knows that for a fact"
Posted by Joe

