Fugazi Alert.. Lil Baby Airs Out Rafaello & Co For Allegedly Selling Him A Fake Patek Philippe Nautilus!
Lil Baby took to social media once FakeWatchBuster made a post claiming the rapper's watch was not authentic. Gabriel Jacobs from the famous jewelry brand Rafaello & Co responded on social media saying, "we didn’t do our homework on the watch, and we take full responsibility for that. But it didn’t happen intentionally, and he knows that for a fact"
