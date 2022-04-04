Well Damn: Member Of Parliament Threatened To Give Government Minister A "Chris Rock Special"

BROKEN? 2,009 views

A member of Parliament in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has threatened to give a government minister “a Chris Rock special.”. West Kingstown MP Daniel Cummings told Minister of the Public Service Frederick Stephenson that he would have got a “Chris Rock special” if they were near each other. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS