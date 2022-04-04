Well Damn: Member Of Parliament Threatened To Give Government Minister A "Chris Rock Special"
A member of Parliament in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has threatened to give a government minister “a Chris Rock special.”. West Kingstown MP Daniel Cummings told Minister of the Public Service Frederick Stephenson that he would have got a “Chris Rock special” if they were near each other. Posted By Persist
