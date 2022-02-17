Former Lucchese Crime Family Member Reveals Mafia Secrets!
Former New York Mafia made member John Pennisi speaks to Insider about how the mob actually works.
John Pennisi was born and raised in an Italian New York neighborhood where the mob had huge influence. He speaks on how he ended up being an associate with the Gambino family through John Gotti Jr. before he became a made member of the Lucchese crime family in 2013. Pennisi says he decided to leave the mob in 2018 after members of his crew falsely accused him of cooperating with law enforcement. Posted By Ghost
