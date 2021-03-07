Yung City Slicka - Slap 50 [Unsigned Artist]
Filmed, Directed by: Nine Six Films For YCS Productions
LLC -- Produced & Engineered by: Yung City Slicka Listen To More Music From Yung City Slicka:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/36hcywP
iTunes & Apple Music : https://apple.co/30ftKPm
Tidal: https://bit.ly/3cOOr9V
Latest Album Releases: 3AM: https://ffm.to/3_am
Like2Win: https://ffm.to/l2w_
Hoodie Season: https://ffm.to/hdszn_
Official Website: http://Yungcityslicka.com
Social Media:
@yungcityslicka1
@_96films
@officialcashscouts
© 2020 Yung City Slicka
YCS Productions LLC
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS