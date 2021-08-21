NYPD Officer & Good Samaritan Save 60-Year-Old Man Who Passed Out And Fell On The Subway Tracks!
Cell phone video captured the tense moments when a 60-year-old man fell face down on the subway tracks on Wednesday as the light of an oncoming train got brighter at the end of the tunnel. “It was literally one minute away. I just saw somebody who needed my help and I reacted. I wasn’t even thinking,” Officer Ludin Lopez said. Lopez said in that moment, his training kicking in as he lowered himself onto the tracks and carefully stepped around the electric third rail to help the unconscious rider.
