SMH: Con Artist Pretending To Be Bruno Mars Scams 63-Year-Old Woman Out Of $100K!
A 63-year-old Texas woman was bilked out of $100,000 by a catfishing con who convinced her she was dating Bruno Mars. Chinwendu Azuonwu allegedly posed as the “Uptown Funk” singer on Instagram and seduced the woman, before leading her to believe he needed help with touring expenses. Azuonwu was taken into custody this week and charged with third-degree felony money laundering. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS