All Bad: Tennessee Man Was Fatally Shot After YouTube 'Robbery Prank' Goes Wrong!
All Bad: Tennessee Man Fatally Shot After YouTube 'Robbery Prank' Goes Wrong!A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Nashville business Friday night after a robbery "prank" for a YouTube channel went wrong. David Starnes Jr., 23, told detectives he was unaware of the prank and shot Timothy Wilks in self-defense. Starnes has not been charged in connection with the incident. Posted By Persist
