FlyGuy L.Y - Otherside [Unsigned Artist]
On January 5th of 2021 Last year Jamal Sutherland who was Mentally I'll was Murdered at Charleston County Jail By 2 C.O's In South Carolina. The Family is Asking Everyone to Support who cares About Mental Illness and Innocent Black Lives to Spread the Word so Charges can Be Brought Against All Parties who Played a Part in This Tragedy... FlyGuy L.Y is His Youngest Brother of 3 and Dedicated this Song to Him In Remembrance
Instagram: flyguyly
Youtube: FLYGUYLY
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS