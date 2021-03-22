Horrible: Pittsburgh Man Arrested After Stabbing 12-Year-Old Boy In The Neck At McDonald's!
In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy who went out with his family to enjoy a McDonald's meal in downtown Pittsburgh, was stabbed in the neck by a stranger from behind. The attacked child was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Soon police arrested 51-year-old Charles Edward Turner as the prime suspect, who reportedly went back inside the restaurant to 'finish his coffee' after stabbing the child. Posted By Persist
