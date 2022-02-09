Man Hits Woman In Head With Baseball Bat In Seattle's Belltown Neighborhood In Random Attack!
A man was arrested Tuesday after attacking a woman walking home in Seattle with a baseball bat Monday night.
Police were called to the 200 block of Cedar Street in the Belltown neighborhood at 6:30 p.m. Monday after a woman said she was suddenly hit in the back of the head.
She had no idea who attacked her, but witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing from the scene with a baseball bat. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS