Man Hits Woman In Head With Baseball Bat In Seattle's Belltown Neighborhood In Random Attack!

A man was arrested Tuesday after attacking a woman walking home in Seattle with a baseball bat Monday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of Cedar Street in the Belltown neighborhood at 6:30 p.m. Monday after a woman said she was suddenly hit in the back of the head.

She had no idea who attacked her, but witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing from the scene with a baseball bat. Posted By Ghost

