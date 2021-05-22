No Words, Just Violence: Old Head Was Taking Road Rage To Another Level.. All Over A Left Hand Turn!

From OP: "This attack was FAR from road rage. This was one of the most horrific and traumatic moments of my entire life, and at that moment I truly thought I was going to be killed, as I was being mercilessly attacked by a man in a large truck (I drive a small Hyundai Elantra). My car is completely written off but I am thankful to be alive. I don’t feel safe knowing this person was released, and I think everyone has a right to know that this person is still out there and to be careful; not just on the road, but in general because people like this really exist. I don’t wish this type of experience on anyone and I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else."

