No Words, Just Violence: Old Head Was Taking Road Rage To Another Level.. All Over A Left Hand Turn!
From OP: "This attack was FAR from road rage. This was one of the most horrific and traumatic moments of my entire life, and at that moment I truly thought I was going to be killed, as I was being mercilessly attacked by a man in a large truck (I drive a small Hyundai Elantra). My car is completely written off but I am thankful to be alive. I don’t feel safe knowing this person was released, and I think everyone has a right to know that this person is still out there and to be careful; not just on the road, but in general because people like this really exist. I don’t wish this type of experience on anyone and I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else."
Posted By Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS