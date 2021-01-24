Jake Paul Reacts To Conor McGregor Getting Knocked Out By Dustin Poirier At UFC 257! "Instead Of $50 Million I Got $10,000 For You Now"
Jake Paul instantly reacted to Conor McGregor's UFC 257 main event defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier. Having constantly called out McGregor offering $50 million for a boxing fight, the 24-year-old laughed and now claims to have downgraded the proposed payment to $10,000. Poirier picked up the biggest win of his career to avenge his previous defeat and inflicted McGregor's third loss inside the Octagon. Posted By Persist
