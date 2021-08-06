Man Blames "Voices In His Head" For Fatally Shooting TikTok Star, Friend Inside A Movie Theater!
A man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Southern California movie theater is blaming voices in his head that he said had tormented him for months. “The voices said my friends and family were going to be killed,” Joseph Jimenez, 20, said Wednesday in a interview at a Riverside County jail in Banning where he is being held. Jimenez also gave a blow-by-blow description of the shooting but offered his condolences to the families of the victims, saying: “I wish I didn’t do it.”. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS