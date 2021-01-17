Armed Protesters Begin To Gather At The Michigan State Capitol!
Law enforcement are on high alert for planned armed protests outside of the Michigan Capitol on Sunday. Militia members and other groups are expected to arrive in Lansing in protest of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. This comes nearly two weeks after the insurrection and riots at the U.S. Capitol that turned deadly. Posted By Persist
