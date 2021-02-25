California Mom Who Makes $150K Per Month From OnlyFans Says Catholic School Expelled Her 3 Sons Because Of Her Page!
A California mom of three is speaking out after she says her three sons were expelled from their Catholic school due to her presence on the adult social platform OnlyFans.
Crystal Jackson says she's been infuriated by the response to her OnlyFans photos, which were leaked to Sacred Heart Parish School in Sacramento by other parents and ultimately led to her three sons, (ages 8, 10 and 12) getting kicked out.
Posted By Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS