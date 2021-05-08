Asking For More Time: Inmate Sucker-Punches Los Angeles County Jail Worker!
(NO SOUND). An inmate in Los Angeles County is charged with a hate crime after video showed him sucker-punching an Asian American jail worker multiple times. 29-year-old Arnulfo Meza, began punching the jail employee after his left hand was freed from his waist chain when he asked if he could use the restroom. As the 54-year-old employee handed Meza toilet paper, the inmate sucker-punched the employee, sending her to the ground. Posted By Persist
