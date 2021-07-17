Mom Stops Kidnapper From Taking Her 5-Year-Old Son In Broad Daylight, Pulls Son Out Of Snatcher’s Car Window In Queens, NY!

Video shows the 5-year-old boy walking with his mother and other children when a man gets out of a maroon car, grabs the boy and puts him in the back seat of the car. Another person can be seen in the passenger seat of the car.



The mom and other children are then seen running to the car and pulling the boy from the back seat before the kidnapper drives away.



Three other people are also seen running up in what looks like an attempt to stop the driver. One man appears to knock of the left side mirror of the vehicle as it passes by him. Posted by JR