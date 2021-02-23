Well Damn: Farmer Grabs Lynx By The Scruff Of Its Neck & Scolds It For Killing His Chickens!
Chris Paulson grabbed the lynx by the scruff of its neck, lifted it off the ground and scooped it from the coop. Then he gave it a scolding for killing his chicken. The cat had been in the middle of its hunt when Paulson found it. He says he wasn't too worried about his safety as he held the wild animal off the ground by the scruff of his neck. Posted By Persist
