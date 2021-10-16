Came Up Big Time: Thieves Steal $80,000 In 20 Seconds From An ATM Machine!

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of dollars gone in seconds after two ATMs were broken into in Shelbyville.



Shelbyville police said that on Saturday, Oct. 9, just after 5 a.m., a machine belonging to Commonwealth Credit Union on Boone Station Road was busted open.



According to police, two masked men pulled up in a stolen truck. Then, using tow straps and hooks, they pulled the ATM machine open and started grabbing cash. Police said after that, they ditched the truck and left.



Sgt. Kelly Cable said detectives assume the culprits got away in a getaway car.



Days later, a repeat crime -- that was caught on video shown in the player above -- happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 12. Police said it was 1:30 a.m. and a Commonwealth Bank ATM was broken into on Mt. Eden Road -- the same way.



According to police, the first machine was holding about $80,000. It's unclear how much was in the other.



Since the crimes are so similar, police believe they are connected, but are still investigating. Posted by JR