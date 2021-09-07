Damn: Las Vegas Mother Calls For Substitute Teacher’s Resignation After She Allegedly Taped A Mask To Her Son's Face!

An outraged mom has claimed a substitute teacher taped a mask to her nine-year-old son’s face, leaving him “humiliated” in front of his classmates. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, has demanded the teacher at Reedom Elementary school in Mountain’s Edge, Las Vegas, be fired after publicly punishing the fourth-grader. Posted By Persist

