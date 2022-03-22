Truck Gets Tossed Around By Tornado, Casually Drives Away!

BROKEN? 7,285 views

Unbelievable video of a tornado and red truck. The truck gets caught in the tornado, blown over on its side, spins around, and then the tornado blows it back right side up and amazingly somehow they drive away. Also includes Aerial video of the tornado that moved thru parts of Elgin, TX. The tornado did quite a bit of damage including destroying a few mobiles homes and heavily damaging other homes. Video via drone follows right behind the tornado as it does the damage. At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Posted By Ghost

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS