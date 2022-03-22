Truck Gets Tossed Around By Tornado, Casually Drives Away!
Unbelievable video of a tornado and red truck. The truck gets caught in the tornado, blown over on its side, spins around, and then the tornado blows it back right side up and amazingly somehow they drive away. Also includes Aerial video of the tornado that moved thru parts of Elgin, TX. The tornado did quite a bit of damage including destroying a few mobiles homes and heavily damaging other homes. Video via drone follows right behind the tornado as it does the damage. At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
