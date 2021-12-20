Truckers Boycott Colorado After 110 Year Sentence For Driver Who Caused A Fatal Accident!
Truck drivers are allegedly protesting a fellow trucker’s 110-year prison sentence for causing an accident that killed four people. Videos posted on social media, reportedly show lines of trucks whose drivers refuse to drive through the state of Colorado, where Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted. Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October and sentenced this week after he had lost control of a semi-truck that lost braking function going downhill on Interstate 70 in April 2019. Posted by Abdul
