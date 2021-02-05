California Maskless Man Held Employees At Gunpoint For Chicken And Waffles Because They Denied Him Food Services... Still On The Run!
"A man who was denied service for not wearing a mask at a fried chicken restaurant allegedly returned with a gun and held up the kitchen before robbing them of fried chicken and waffles.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:37 p.m. at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena, California," - ABC News
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS