Equal Opportunity: Plies Showing Love To An Amputee.. Lets Shawty Twerk On Stage And Gifts Her With The Chain Off His Neck!

"I’m Posting This Video B/c Of How This Ambitious Young Queen Really Touched My Life. I’m Not Sure Of Her Name & Or The Reasoning For Her Amputation (Leg). But This Moment Has Refocused & Reshaped So Much In My Life In Such A Short Period Of Time. Your Courage, Your Energy & More Importantly Your Resilience Towards Life Is Unmatched. I Took Something Of My Neck That Has Been Passed Down For Years In My Family B/c I Wanted U To Have It As A Token Of My Appreciation To U!!! I Hope U Keep It Forever & Or Pass It Alone To That Person That Impacts Your Life The Way U Did Mine. Keep Living Your Life To The Fullest & Thank U For Allowing Me To Be Apart Of Your Birthday Celebration. God Bless U Queen!!!!"
